John Brittas, Pinarayi Vijayan detained amid CJP protests
What's the story
Rajya Sabha member John Brittas and former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were detained by Delhi Police on Saturday, October 10, 2026. The detentions took place at Kerala House, near Jantar Mantar, amid protests organized by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The Communist Party of India (Marxist) had extended its support to the protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Criticism voiced
Brittas slams Delhi Police for treatment of Vijayan
Brittas, in an interview with The Indian Express, slammed the Delhi Police for their treatment of Vijayan.
He said they were driven around in a police jeep for 3.5 hours without being told where they were being taken or why.
"Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan...has health issues and needs to take his medication on time, yet the Delhi Police are failing to show even that basic civility," Brittas tweeted during their detention.
Security concerns
Brittas questions detention of CJP leaders from a flight
Brittas also raised concerns over the detention of CJP leaders from a flight, questioning if it violated civil aviation security.
He said, "What I don't understand is how can people be picked up from a plane. Don't you think it is against civil aviation security?"
He slammed the double standards in allowing those involved in financial crimes to go free while peaceful protesters were detained.
Situation report
'There is a virtual police raaj in Delhi'
Brittas described the situation in Delhi, saying, "There is a virtual police raaj, and clampdown on Delhi" with heavy security and roadblocks.
He said it took him two hours to reach Kerala House due to multiple police checkpoints.
"I have never seen a situation like this in Delhi," he added.
The protests have drawn participation from various sections of society, including former judges, bureaucrats, activists, and politicians.
Protest outlook
Protests will continue in different forms, says Brittas
Despite the heavy police presence and detentions, Brittas is hopeful that the protests will continue in different forms.
He said, "The government thinks that preventing us from entering Jantar Mantar today will be the end of the struggle. There is nothing like that."
The agitation will continue in different ways and forms, he added.