John Brittas, Pinarayi Vijayan detained amid CJP protests

Brittas, in an interview with The Indian Express, slammed the Delhi Police for their treatment of Vijayan.

He said they were driven around in a police jeep for 3.5 hours without being told where they were being taken or why.

"Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan...has health issues and needs to take his medication on time, yet the Delhi Police are failing to show even that basic civility," Brittas tweeted during their detention.