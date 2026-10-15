Ex-IAS officer Divya Mittal launches Janniti Bharat Party 

"You will ask, is there a shortage of parties? The shortage is not of parties, but of listening," she said.

Mittal, who took voluntary retirement after a 13-year career on August 30, will contest from the Mirzapur Sadar assembly seat.

The Mirzapur Sadar seat has a large Vaishya population, with over 1.5 lakh voters making up more than 30% of the electorate.

The seat also has around one lakh upper-caste voters, including over 50,000 Brahmins and Muslim voters exceeding 50,000.