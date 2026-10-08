Fresh FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka for 'assaulting' cops
What's the story
The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly assaulting police personnel and obstructing them during a protest near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. The FIR also names several other Congress leaders and party workers who were involved in the demonstration. The police said 91 people, including MPs and leaders from various parties, were detained.
Police
Police examining videos showing officers being 'assaulted'
The Delhi Police are currently examining multiple mobile phone videos that allegedly show their personnel, including women officers and constables, being assaulted during the protest.
The footage is being scrutinized to identify the protesters allegedly involved in the incidents and to understand the sequence of events, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.
The police are contemplating registering an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) concerning assault on public servants and obstructing them in their duties.
Protest details
What was the protest about?
The protest was staged against alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc have accused the poll panel of discrepancies in this exercise and demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
The demonstration intensified when Priyanka and other women leaders lay on the road holding copies of the Constitution.
Protest escalation
Congress leaders stopped by police
The Congress leaders had planned to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar but were stopped by cops near the venue.
They then staged a sit-in protest at a roundabout near the Shangri-La hotel in central Delhi.
They were later removed by police and taken away in buses amid slogans from opposition leaders.
FIR details
Delhi Police on Wednesday also registered an FIR
The Delhi Police on Wednesday also registered an FIR against the siblings after receiving a complaint that they entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission during Tuesday's protest against CEC.
"I have 45 FIRs against me. My goal is to have 100. I want 100 FIRs to be registered against me. Every FIR is a medal for me," Gandhi had reacted to it.