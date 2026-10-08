Fresh FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka for 'assaulting' cops

The Delhi Police are currently examining multiple mobile phone videos that allegedly show their personnel, including women officers and constables, being assaulted during the protest.

The footage is being scrutinized to identify the protesters allegedly involved in the incidents and to understand the sequence of events, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.

The police are contemplating registering an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) concerning assault on public servants and obstructing them in their duties.