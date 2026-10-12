Congress MP, JNU professor booked for sexual harassment
What's the story
The Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam. The FIR was filed on October 11 at the Vasant Kunj North police station, based on a complaint from Jawaharlal Nehru University's chief security officer. The FIR invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to sexual harassment and insulting a woman's modesty.
Dismissal details
FIR after Akoijam sacked from JNU
The FIR comes after Akoijam was sacked from his position as a JNU professor on Friday.
This decision was taken after an internal inquiry into sexual harassment allegations made by students.
The university's Internal Committee had recommended a major penalty under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.
Allegations overview
Allegations against him
The complaints against Akoijam included allegations of sexually suggestive remarks during vivas and classes, inappropriate advances at gatherings at his on-campus residence, and offers of higher marks in exchange for sexual favors.
However, Akoijam has denied any wrongdoing.
He slammed the university's handling of the matter as a "witch hunt" and claimed he hadn't received the Internal Committee's recommendations or formal dismissal order, while demanding that the evidence against him be made public.
Legal action
He plans to challenge university's decision legally
Akoijam has demanded that the evidence against him be made public, and stated his plans to challenge the university's decision legally.
The FIR against him is now under investigation by Delhi Police.
However, according to The Times of India, the police have not disclosed further details about the allegations recorded in the FIR so far.
Questions
Teachers' association, student representatives question procedural violation
In the meantime, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA), along with three student representatives on the university's Internal Committee, has expressed concerns regarding the process used in Akoijam's dismissal, claiming it breached institutional regulations and confidentiality standards set by the laws related to sexual harassment allegations, as per NEDispatch.