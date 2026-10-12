Kerala Assembly to seek Gyanesh Kumar's removal as CEC
What's the story
The Kerala Assembly will introduce a resolution on Monday, asking the central government to remove Gyanesh Kumar from his position as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). This makes it the first state assembly in India to bring a resolution seeking the removal of the CEC. Chief Minister V D Satheesan will move the resolution, which also demands reinstatement of voting rights for eligible voters removed from electoral rolls due to anomalies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.
Appointment reforms
Resolution calls for reconstitution of committee appointing election commissioners
The resolution also calls for a reconstitution of the committee that appoints the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.
It proposes including the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, and Chief Justice of India in a bid to ensure independence and impartiality in appointments.
The move is likely to intensify political debates over electoral accountability amid nationwide protests demanding CEC's removal.
Session agenda
Other resolutions to be introduced in assembly
Besides the resolution on the Election Commission, state Higher Education Minister Roji M John will introduce a resolution asking the Center to return the Kerala Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2025.
The bill is under consideration by the President but has provisions that are too restrictive or not aligned with state policies.
The Assembly session will continue till October 29 and is likely to see political sparring over various issues, including the SIR exercise and power cuts in Kerala.