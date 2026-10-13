Congress sacks worker, removes post asking CJI to 'resign'
What's the story
The Kerala unit of the Indian National Congress has removed the person responsible and deleted a controversial tweet that targeted Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant. The tweet had called for Justice Kant's resignation over his remarks on law and order not being his domain during recent protests in Delhi. It read, "Dear Surya Kant, if law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it."
Political backlash
BJP accuses Congress of threatening judiciary
The tweet drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused the Congress of threatening the judiciary.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged this incident was part of a larger pattern, saying, "I had said it earlier, next target of the Congress Party is Judiciary."
He accused Congress of trying to destroy constitutional institutions and unite anti-India forces.
Twitter Post
Kiren Rijiju hits back at Congress
Protest is the right of every citizen but brazenly abusing constitutional authorities is deplorable.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 12, 2026
Congress Party is direction-less now. But they can improve their numbers if they have a matured and committed leader who doesn't enjoy spending 200 holidays in a year!
Official response
Person responsible for tweet removed: KPCC president
In response to the controversy, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph clarified that the post was made without the approval of KPCC leadership.
He said, "The person responsible for an objectionable post against Supreme Court Chief Justice Surya Kant on the party's official X account has been removed from the position."
Joseph also stressed that this incident doesn't reflect KPCC's official position or views on judicial impartiality.
Criticism intensifies
Congress's 'dastardly' language against Chief Justice unacceptable: BJP MP
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Congress for using "dastardly" language against the Chief Justice.
He questioned how a state unit could demand a new Chief Justice while being in coalition with other parties.
"Now the true face of the Muslim League, Maoist Congress, and their 'Dimagi Naxal' mindset has come in the open..." he said.
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticized Congress, calling their actions an insult to the Constitution and accusing the Gandhi family of feeling above constitutional institutions.
Legal action
Political row escalates amid legal battle involving Congress-led INDIA bloc
The political row comes as Congress-led INDIA bloc leaders have moved the Supreme Court over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, particularly the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The petition names the Election Commission and its senior officials as respondents and is likely to be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.