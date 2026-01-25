'Nothing implemented': Thousands of farmers resume march to Mumbai

Thousands of farmers from Nashik, Maharashtra, have embarked on a long march to Mumbai . The protest is being organized by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) under its peasant wing, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS). The farmers are demanding the implementation of promises made during the 2018 Kisan Long March and opposing policies that they believe benefit corporate interests, according to The Indian Express.

Protest reasons Unfulfilled promises and new policies spark farmer unrest AIKS national president Dr Ashok Dhawale highlighted that many promises made during the 2018 march remain unfulfilled. He said, "For the last eight years...there has been no real execution on the ground." Issues like redressal of pending claims under the Forest Rights Act and diversion of water from west-flowing rivers remain unresolved, he added.

Policy opposition Farmers oppose privatization and land acquisition The farmers are also protesting against the privatization of electricity, the introduction of smart meters, and aggressive land acquisition for infrastructure projects. Dhawale alleged these policies serve corporate interests at the expense of ordinary people. He further criticized changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), claiming it has been weakened with a reduced central expenditure share from 80% to 60%.

