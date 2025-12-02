LOADING...
Home / News / Politics News / 'Pets not allowed outside Parliament...but inside': Rahul amid dog row
Summarize
'Pets not allowed outside Parliament...but inside': Rahul amid dog row
Gandhi was speaking to reporters

'Pets not allowed outside Parliament...but inside': Rahul amid dog row

By Chanshimla Varah
Dec 02, 2025
07:23 pm
What's the story

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has added fuel to the fire amid an ongoing row over his party colleague Renuka Chowdhury bringing a stray dog to the Parliament premises. Chowdhury had brought the dog, saying she picked it up after finding it near a collision site on her way to work. She defended her decision, saying there is no law against it and that the real ones who bite "are sitting in Parliament."

Dog debate

'What did the poor dog do'

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Gandhi asked, "What did the poor dog do? Did it come here? Is it not allowed?" One of the reporters said nothing as such is mentioned in the rule book but pets are not allowed. Gandhi then gestured toward the Parliament building and quipped, "But they are allowed inside."

Twitter Post

Watch the video here 

Social media

Chowdhury shares video of her pets

Responding to Gandhi's comments, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said Gandhi was comparing his own party members and opposition leaders to dogs. BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra also bashed the Congress leaders, saying the decorum and dignity of Parliament have been hurt. "Both the 'Rs' need to remember that there is an R - 'responsibility of an MP'." He (Gandhi) did not specify anything, but the implied meaning suggests he was pointing to all...parliamentarians, including the opposition," he said.