'Pets not allowed outside Parliament...but inside': Rahul amid dog row
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has added fuel to the fire amid an ongoing row over his party colleague Renuka Chowdhury bringing a stray dog to the Parliament premises. Chowdhury had brought the dog, saying she picked it up after finding it near a collision site on her way to work. She defended her decision, saying there is no law against it and that the real ones who bite "are sitting in Parliament."
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Gandhi asked, "What did the poor dog do? Did it come here? Is it not allowed?" One of the reporters said nothing as such is mentioned in the rule book but pets are not allowed. Gandhi then gestured toward the Parliament building and quipped, "But they are allowed inside."
It is a shame that dogs have become the topic of debate today. What did that poor dog do? Are these only topics left now?— Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) December 2, 2025
— LoP Rahul Gandhi
Chowdhury shares video of her pets
Responding to Gandhi's comments, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said Gandhi was comparing his own party members and opposition leaders to dogs. BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra also bashed the Congress leaders, saying the decorum and dignity of Parliament have been hurt. "Both the 'Rs' need to remember that there is an R - 'responsibility of an MP'." He (Gandhi) did not specify anything, but the implied meaning suggests he was pointing to all...parliamentarians, including the opposition," he said.