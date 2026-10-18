'Gen Z future of this country': Ravi Kishan amid protests
What's the story
Actor-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, has praised Generation Z as the "soul of India." Speaking at Mumbai's Khidkiyaan Theatre Film Festival 2026, Kishan said he sees a reflection of himself in the younger generation. "Gen Z is the future of this country. After us, they will run this country in all the possible ways," he said.
Protest backdrop
Kishan's comments come amid CJP protests in Delhi
Kishan's comments come amid protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi.
The CJP and other groups have been protesting against allegations of vote theft and demanding accountability from the Centre.
They have also called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.
Generation gap
Kishan seeks to distinguish Gen Z from CJP
Kishan has sought to distinguish Gen Z from the CJP and its protests. He said the younger generation is patriotic and stands by the country.
"Whatever is happening in Delhi's Jantar Mantar is a different world. Gen Z has no association with it. The generation is patriotic and stands by the country," he said.
Respect views
Gen Z are well-informed people, says BJP MP
The two-time BJP MP also urged people to respect the opinions of young Indians.
He said they are well-informed and capable of forming their own opinions.
"Gen Z are already well-informed people. They know a lot of things," he said, adding that it wouldn't be good to impose views on them.