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'Gen Z future of this country': Ravi Kishan amid protests
Ravi Kishan spoke at a film festival in Mumbai

'Gen Z future of this country': Ravi Kishan amid protests

By Snehil Singh
Oct 18, 2026
04:15 pm
What's the story

Actor-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, has praised Generation Z as the "soul of India." Speaking at Mumbai's Khidkiyaan Theatre Film Festival 2026, Kishan said he sees a reflection of himself in the younger generation. "Gen Z is the future of this country. After us, they will run this country in all the possible ways," he said.

Protest backdrop

Kishan's comments come amid CJP protests in Delhi

Kishan's comments come amid protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi.

The CJP and other groups have been protesting against allegations of vote theft and demanding accountability from the Centre.

They have also called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.

Generation gap

Kishan seeks to distinguish Gen Z from CJP

Kishan has sought to distinguish Gen Z from the CJP and its protests. He said the younger generation is patriotic and stands by the country.

"Whatever is happening in Delhi's Jantar Mantar is a different world. Gen Z has no association with it. The generation is patriotic and stands by the country," he said.

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Respect views

Gen Z are well-informed people, says BJP MP

The two-time BJP MP also urged people to respect the opinions of young Indians.

He said they are well-informed and capable of forming their own opinions.

"Gen Z are already well-informed people. They know a lot of things," he said, adding that it wouldn't be good to impose views on them.

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