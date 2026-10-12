Rahul Gandhi seeks 10 directions from SC concerning SIR
What's the story
Eleven opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India (ECI), challenging the validity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The petition seeks production of internal records of the ECI related to SIR, an independent audit of voter deletions, and an interim suspension of SIR across all states. It also alleges that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar exercised powers without other commissioners' knowledge or approval.
Directions listed
Directions sought in petition
The petition lists 10 directions it seeks from the court.
These include production of ECI's files, minutes, notings and objections recorded by Election Commissioners on disputed SIR decisions, along with ECINET and ERONET access logs.
It also seeks the complete file recording the June 24, 2025 decision to launch nationwide SIR and examination of compliance with Article 324, Section 18 of the 2023 CEC Act, and action against those responsible for breaches.
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Delhi | The petition filed by Rahul Gandhi and 10 other Opposition leaders in the Supreme Court challenges the manner in which the Election Commission has taken decisions relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It seeks disclosure of the EC’s complete… pic.twitter.com/H8SVwvFnOe— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2026
Form controversy
Challenge to online Form 6 modification
It also calls for a committee headed by a retired SC judge to audit SIR deletions and to review EVM processes against global best practices.
The petition also challenges a modification of online Form 6, which added a declaration about previous SIR rolls.
The ECI claims the SC upheld this requirement, but the court said the issue never came up before it.
It demanded that online Form 6 conform to Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, unless the rules are amended.
Centralization issue
No deletion without notice
The petition further seeks booth-wise publication of deleted names with reasons and gender and age breakdown, along with a functional restoration mechanism.
No deletion will be made without notice and hearing and eligible persons in Punjab and other poll-bound states are to be allowed to seek inclusion till the last date.
Lastly, it sought the interim suspension of SIR across all states.