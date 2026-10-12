Rahul Gandhi seeks 10 directions from SC concerning SIR

The petition lists 10 directions it seeks from the court.

These include production of ECI's files, minutes, notings and objections recorded by Election Commissioners on disputed SIR decisions, along with ECINET and ERONET access logs.

It also seeks the complete file recording the June 24, 2025 decision to launch nationwide SIR and examination of compliance with Article 324, Section 18 of the 2023 CEC Act, and action against those responsible for breaches.