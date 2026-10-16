SC agrees to hear Oneindia pregnant journalist's plea against Rahul
What's the story
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea alleging that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi pushed a three-month-pregnant journalist on October 12. The incident reportedly took place when Gandhi and other opposition leaders marched to the top court to file a petition against the Election Commission of India (ECI). The application was mentioned by Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.
Health impact
What journalist claimed
The journalist in question, Richa Parashar, of the news website Oneindia, claimed she was inside the Supreme Court premises, positioned right by a gate, waiting for Gandhi to exit so she could get a soundbite when the incident happened.
"My cameraperson was behind me - Rahul Gandhi moved forward with a very unpleasant expression. Suddenly, he grabbed my hand - right here - and yanked me forward. He pulled me so hard, and then - it all happened so fast."
Denial issued
Congress denies allegations, calls them 'completely false'
The Congress party has denied the allegations against Gandhi, calling them "completely false."
Congress leader Alka Lamba said, "Protest during pregnancy carries risk. They say Rahul Gandhi pushed her at 3-4 pm and then they say she went to hospital at 8.30 pm. Her sister reached the BJP MLA's office to manufacture propaganda. She underwent an X-ray which is usually not done during pregnancy."
Future proceedings
Video does not clearly indicate if he pushed her
The grainy and shaky video of the encounter does not clearly indicate that Gandhi pushed or pulled her, the Congress has stated.
But Parashar insists that was not the case. "It is so very clearly visible in the video," she told NDTV earlier.
"Right after he pushed and yanked me, he struck my cameraperson hard. You must have seen it all clearly in the video. The person wearing the yellow cap is my cameraperson; he was shoved," she said.
Hearing
SC says it will hear on October 26 or 27
During the hearing of the Delhi protest matters on Thursday, Bhatia had referred to the alleged incident.
"Lady journalist pushed by LoP...., she was 2 months pregnant...because she is reporting against him...selective outrage, nothing else. Why should cognizance not be taken of Rahul Gandhi pushing her?" Bhatia submitted.
But the bench said that it cannot take note of an oral submission and asked him to file a petition.
The court said it will be heard on October 26 or 27.