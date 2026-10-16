SC agrees to hear Oneindia pregnant journalist's plea against Rahul 

The grainy and shaky video of the encounter does not clearly indicate that Gandhi pushed or pulled her, the Congress has stated.

But Parashar insists that was not the case. "It is so very clearly visible in the video," she told NDTV earlier.

"Right after he pushed and yanked me, he struck my cameraperson hard. You must have seen it all clearly in the video. The person wearing the yellow cap is my cameraperson; he was shoved," she said.