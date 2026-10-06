INDIA bloc's 'save democracy' protest march to ECI begins
What's the story
Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have begun their march to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in New Delhi. Ahead of the planned protest by MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and ECI, security was tightened, with over 3,000 police personnel deployed across the New Delhi district.
Protest details
'Save Democracy' campaign by opposition
En route to the office of the ECI, several MPs also staged a sit-in protest near the NITI Aayog office.
The protest is part of a larger "Save Democracy" campaign against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and calls for greater transparency from the poll panel.
"We are fighting against the injustice...The government is trying to eliminate the adult franchise....and the CEC is a puppet....He does what Modi and Shah say," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said.
Twitter Post
Priyanka Gandhi, Supriya Sule join protest march
#WATCH | Delhi | Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule, along with many INDIA MPs, protest march to Election Commission of India pic.twitter.com/LhDoWNQYxO— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
BJD participation
BJD to join protest
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is likely to join the protest.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has also announced its participation.
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh announced that opposition MPs will march peacefully from Parliament House to the ECI at 11:00am.
"Till October 8, all INDIA alliance parties will organize pad-yatras at the district level," he said.
However, the Aam Aadmi Party wouldn't participate.
"However, we are fighting this battle in our own way," Sanjay Singh said.
AAP's position
Barricades have been set up outside ECI office
Barricades have been set up outside the ECI office and other nearby locations. Police are also monitoring people and vehicles moving in and out to prevent any disruption or law-and-order-related issues.
Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been enforced in and around Jantar Mantar.
The order bans public gatherings of five or more people, demonstrations and other activities without prior permission.