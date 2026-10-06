INDIA bloc's 'save democracy' protest march to ECI begins 

En route to the office of the ECI, several MPs also staged a sit-in protest near the NITI Aayog office.

The protest is part of a larger "Save Democracy" campaign against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and calls for greater transparency from the poll panel.

"We are fighting against the injustice...The government is trying to eliminate the adult franchise....and the CEC is a puppet....He does what Modi and Shah say," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said.