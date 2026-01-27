Shankaracharya-Yogi Adityanath feud escalates; Ayodhya bureaucrat resigns 

Prashant Kumar Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of the Uttar Pradesh GST department in Ayodhya, has resigned from his post. Singh cited moral reasons and expressed support for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his reasons for stepping down. "In favor of the government and to oppose Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand, I have resigned. For the last two days, I was deeply disturbed by the allegations against our CM and PM," he told news agency ANI.

Resignation details Singh's resignation letter sent directly to Governor Singh said he sent his resignation letter directly to the governor, adding that his decision was made out of moral responsibility. "I draw my salary from the government. When I saw my CM and PM being insulted, I felt it was my duty to take a stand," he said. The officer also revealed that he had been under mental stress for several days before making this decision.

Future plans Singh plans to engage in social work post-resignation After his resignation is accepted, Singh said he would devote himself to social work with his own resources. His resignation comes on the heels of Bareilly city magistrate Alankar Agnihotri's similar move. Agnihotri had resigned over concerns about the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026. He claimed these regulations could lead to "atrocities against Brahmins" and spark social unrest.

Resignation letter Agnihotri's resignation letter addressed to Governor and DM In his resignation letter, Agnihotri had addressed both Governor Anandiben Patel and Bareilly DM Avinash Singh. He mentioned an incident involving Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, where he was allegedly stopped from taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. He claimed that Avimukteshwaranand's disciples were dragged by their hair and beaten by local administration while bathing on Mauni Amavasya, calling it an attack on Sanatan tradition.

Row Controversy began earlier this month The Yogi administration, however, refuted the allegations, stating that they stopped his chariot procession to avert a stampede in the packed area. The Shankaracharya called this an "insult" and initiated a protest, resulting in a heated debate between him and Adityanath. Without mentioning the Shankaracharya, the chief minister urged people to be wary of 'Kalanemi,' a demon from the Ramayana who disguised himself as a saint to deceive Lord Hanuman.