'Deepens suspicions': Shashi Tharoor slams Delhi's security ahead of protest
What's the story
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has criticized the security measures taken in Central Delhi ahead of a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. The protest was against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Tharoor slammed the government's approach, saying, "A government confident in the fairness of its elections would welcome questions about them, whereas one that turns its capital into a fortress to avoid them only deepens the very suspicions it seeks to suppress," attributed to Shashi Tharoor.
Security measures
Tharoor was shocked by the closure of 45 metro stations
Tharoor also slammed the "war-like" deployment of 22,000 police and paramilitary personnel across Delhi.
He was shocked by the closure of 45 metro stations and the cancellation of 250 trains.
The MP also expressed concern over reports of young people being detained from their homes to prevent peaceful questioning about election integrity.
Internet ban
'Why are extraordinary security measures not taken...'
Tharoor also condemned the suspension of internet services in central Delhi. He said this was a regressive step that curbed freedom of movement.
Roads leading to Jantar Mantar were closed, which is contrary to its purpose as a space for dissent.
The Congress MP also questioned why such extraordinary security measures aren't taken to protect women in the capital.
Detained members
Tharoor demanded the release of detained CJP members
Tharoor demanded the release of detained CJP members, including Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka.
They were detained after their flight landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
A CJP member told CNN-News18, "We have been decentralized. Our founder and co-convener have been detained. We don't know where to go now. We are not able to contact our members. We do not know what's happening."