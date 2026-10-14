'Woman lost hearing': Rahul Gandhi accuses cops of beating youngsters

Athira alleged that there were no female police officers present when she was detained.

"I simply asked, 'Where is the lady police officer or lady constable?'" she said.

She claimed that after being taken to Connaught Place police station, she was repeatedly hit on the cheek.

"Because of this, I have an injury to my eye and damage to my ear," she alleged.

Another woman worker of the National Students's Union of India (NSUI) also accused Delhi Police of assault.