'Woman lost hearing': Rahul Gandhi accuses cops of beating youngsters
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Delhi Police of assaulting Youth Congress workers during protests over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. At a press conference, he highlighted the case of Athira, a Delhi University student, who claimed she was assaulted by police inside a bus after being detained on Tuesday. "Athira from Kerala has lost her hearing in one ear...Last time I showed you a boy who was blinded. Now, she is deaf in one ear," he said.
Assault claims
'Where is the lady constable?': Athira on police assault
Athira alleged that there were no female police officers present when she was detained.
"I simply asked, 'Where is the lady police officer or lady constable?'" she said.
She claimed that after being taken to Connaught Place police station, she was repeatedly hit on the cheek.
"Because of this, I have an injury to my eye and damage to my ear," she alleged.
Another woman worker of the National Students's Union of India (NSUI) also accused Delhi Police of assault.
Protest details
Protests held at various locations in Delhi
The woman worker alleged that a female constable, Chanchal Yadav, assaulted her by grabbing her neck and slapping her when she resisted
Protests were held at various locations, including Connaught Place and near Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Metro station.
Congress youth leaders alleged police personnel hit them with lathis and kicked them in their private parts during detention.
Concerns were also raised over minors being released without their belongings or means to return home.