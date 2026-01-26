The LDF convener has denied any discussions with Tharoor on behalf of the front and CPI(M)

Shashi Tharoor declines comment on reported CPI(M) Dubai talks

By Snehil Singh 05:05 pm Jan 26, 202605:05 pm

What's the story

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has refused to comment on reports of his alleged discussions with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Dubai. The reports had surfaced while he was attending a literature festival in the city. When asked by reporters about the matter, Tharoor said he had seen such reports during his flight to Dubai but chose not to comment as it would be inappropriate to do so from a foreign country.