Shashi Tharoor declines comment on reported CPI(M) Dubai talks
What's the story
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has refused to comment on reports of his alleged discussions with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Dubai. The reports had surfaced while he was attending a literature festival in the city. When asked by reporters about the matter, Tharoor said he had seen such reports during his flight to Dubai but chose not to comment as it would be inappropriate to do so from a foreign country.
Political rumors
Speculations of Tharoor's political shift
Speculations about Tharoor's possible political shift have been fueled by reports that he was unhappy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not giving him enough credit at a recent event in Kochi. There were also allegations of repeated attempts by state party leaders to sideline him. However, LDF convener TP Ramakrishnan has denied any discussions with Tharoor on behalf of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and CPI(M).
Open policy
LDF's stance on accepting new members
Ramkrishnan, however, said that LDF and CPI(M) are open to accepting individuals, groups, or parties that agree with their political stance. This comes amid speculation of Tharoor's possible switch from Congress to another party. The Thiruvananthapuram MP has been a prominent figure in Indian politics, and his potential shift could have significant implications for the political landscape.