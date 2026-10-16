Udhayanidhi slams CM Vijay over allegedly hiding Naan Mudhalvan scheme

Stalin accused the state government of taking credit for schemes introduced by the previous administration.

He alleged they went a step further by covering up the Naan Mudhalvan scheme's name at Periyar Knowledge World.

"Those who habitually 'stick their own labels' on the schemes of our government have, this time, gone as far as covering up the name 'Naan Mudhalvan' at the Periyar Knowledge World," he said in a post on X.