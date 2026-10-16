Udhayanidhi slams CM Vijay over allegedly hiding Naan Mudhalvan scheme
What's the story
Tamil Nadu's Leader of Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has slammed Chief Minister Vijay for allegedly hiding the name of the Naan Mudhalvan (I am the first/leader) scheme at the newly inaugurated Periyar Knowledge World and Science Centre in Coimbatore. The center, also known as Periyar Arivulagam, was built at a cost of ₹290 crore under the DMK government's "Dravidian Model." While Stalin welcomed its inauguration, he alleged that the scheme's name had been obscured.
Accusations made
Stalin accuses government of taking credit for previous administration's schemes
Stalin accused the state government of taking credit for schemes introduced by the previous administration.
He alleged they went a step further by covering up the Naan Mudhalvan scheme's name at Periyar Knowledge World.
"Those who habitually 'stick their own labels' on the schemes of our government have, this time, gone as far as covering up the name 'Naan Mudhalvan' at the Periyar Knowledge World," he said in a post on X.
Questions raised
'What does the government have against the word Mudhalvan?'
Stalin also questioned the government's motives behind obscuring the scheme's name.
He asked if the word "mudhalvan" reminds them only of their party leader or if they don't want students to become leaders in their fields.
He accused the government of canceling schemes and reversing decisions, calling for a focus on governance instead of "circus" activities.
Periyar Arivulagam, inaugurated by Chief Minister Vijay, is a library and science center in Coimbatore.
The facility features a digital library and a planetarium.