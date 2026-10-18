70L voters deleted without explanation during SIR: Economist Surjit Bhalla

The Election Commission of India (ECI) reported 13.37 crore names were deleted across three phases of the SIR.

Of these, 7.22 crore were deleted in Phase II (Bihar and 12 other states/UTs) and 6.15 crore in Phase III (17 states).

Bhalla's analysis shows these deletions were made before claims and appeals were heard, including 2.8 crore deceased voters, 6.3 crore who relocated, one crore duplicate entries, and three crore untraceable individuals.