Loading...
Home / News / Politics News / 70L voters deleted without explanation during SIR: Economist Surjit Bhalla
70L voters deleted without explanation during SIR: Economist Surjit Bhalla
Bhalla's analysis shows most deletions were justified

70L voters deleted without explanation during SIR: Economist Surjit Bhalla

By Snehil Singh
Oct 18, 2026
12:21 pm
What's the story

Economist Surjit Bhalla has estimated that around 70 lakh eligible voters were deleted without explanation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The figure is a fraction of the 13.37 crore names removed, which has sparked a political debate. Most deletions, Bhalla argues, were justified as they included deceased voters, those who had moved away, duplicate entries and untraceable individuals.

Deletion breakdown

Deletions made before claims and appeals were heard

The Election Commission of India (ECI) reported 13.37 crore names were deleted across three phases of the SIR.

Of these, 7.22 crore were deleted in Phase II (Bihar and 12 other states/UTs) and 6.15 crore in Phase III (17 states).

Bhalla's analysis shows these deletions were made before claims and appeals were heard, including 2.8 crore deceased voters, 6.3 crore who relocated, one crore duplicate entries, and three crore untraceable individuals.

Voter estimation

Bhalla's benchmark for clean electoral roll

Bhalla estimates India's adult population at 100.8 crore by mid-2026 but says not all adults are registered voters.

He uses the ECI's pre-SIR data to estimate a non-registration rate of about 8.5%.

This brings his benchmark for a clean electoral roll to around 92.2 crore names.

In nine large states with final SIR rolls, he estimates a shortfall of approximately 73 lakh from this benchmark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Historical comparison

Past discrepancies in electoral rolls

Bhalla compares the current controversy to past discrepancies in electoral rolls.

After the 2004 revision, the roll had 2.8 crore more names than the estimated adult population, an excess of 4.4%.

In 2014, it was 3.1% higher than the adult population.

Despite these discrepancies, there were no allegations of manipulation by the ECI at that time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Process concerns

Concerns about SIR execution and documentation requirements

While Bhalla acknowledges the challenges of compiling accurate voter lists, he also raises concerns about how the SIR was conducted.

He notes criticism over its speed and documentation requirements for poor and migrant voters and notices issued over so-called "logical discrepancies"

In West Bengal, he estimates around 50 lakh eligible voters were removed without explanation, about 6-7% of its adult population.

The state's electoral roll declined by 11.6%, with Bhalla estimating a clean roll should have around 7.33 crore names.

Roll surplus

'The roll needed cleaning'

In Bihar, Bhalla estimates the final roll has around 60 lakh more names than necessary due to migrant workers. He concludes by saying, "The roll needed cleaning."

While most deletions were justified, he points to poor execution of the exercise.

The ECI received appeals for restoration of deleted names; around 93% found voters eligible according to Bhalla's account.

However, only a small fraction had been decided at the time of his analysis.

Twitter Post

Surjit Bhalla's thread on justified/unjustified voter deletions

ADVERTISEMENT