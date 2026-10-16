Uttarakhand minister accuses husband of bigamy, conspiracy to kill her
What's the story
Uttarakhand Women and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya has accused her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu, of bigamy, assault, and a conspiracy to kill her. The allegations were made in a First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Cantonment police station in Dehradun. The FIR includes charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, bigamy, cruelty by a husband, among others.
Allegations detailed
Allegations of abuse and forgery
In her complaint, Arya alleged that Sahu abused her with casteist slurs in front of staff at her government residence.
She also accused him of forging her signature to show her removal from directorships in certain companies.
The minister claimed she discovered Sahu's earlier marriage and illicit relationships after they married under Hindu rites on July 6, 2004.
Evidence presented
Audio clips as evidence
Arya has also posted two audio clips as evidence. In one clip, Sahu allegedly conspires to kill her.
The minister said she filed the complaint to protect her children and herself from the alleged threats.
"After hearing this audio, with pain in my heart, I had to take this decision," she said in a video message.
Political response
Congress demands investigation
The Congress party has reacted strongly to the incident, calling it "a matter of utter shame for the BJP government."
Spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasauni demanded an investigation into Arya's complaint and a forensic examination of the audio evidence.
She said that women's safety should be taken seriously by the government.
Health update
Minister hospitalized for tests
Hours after posting the video on Facebook, Arya was admitted to Krishna Medical Centre in Dehradun for tests.
The minister expressed her shock and heartbreak over the situation in her video message.
"Is this the result one gets for living with truth and honesty?" she asked, emphasizing that domestic violence should not be tolerated by anyone, regardless of their status.