'Bengal SIR done in hurry': Amartya Sen; emphasizes 'democratic integrity'

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal . He said the process is being rushed and could undermine democratic participation, especially with upcoming assembly elections. Speaking to PTI from Boston, the 92-year-old economist stressed that electoral roll revisions should be carried out carefully and with adequate time.

Democratic process Sen criticizes hurried electoral roll revision Sen said, "A thorough review of electoral rolls done carefully with adequate time can be a good democratic procedure, but this is not what is happening in West Bengal at this time." He added that the SIR is being conducted in a hurry without giving people enough time to submit documents for voting rights.

Personal anecdote Sen recounts personal experience with electoral roll revision Sen also shared his own experience during the SIR in Bengal, where he faced questions from Election Commission of India (ECI) officials about his voting rights. He said even poll officials seemed pressed for time during this process. The economist recalled a specific incident when ECI questioned him about his deceased mother's age at his birth date, despite their records confirming his voting eligibility.

Documentation issues Sen highlights challenges of documentation for rural citizens Sen also highlighted the difficulties he faced in providing the necessary documents for voting eligibility, a common issue for many Indians from rural areas. He said, "Like many Indian citizens born in rural India... I do not have a birth certificate." Although his issue was resolved with help from friends, he expressed concern for others who may not have such support.

Political implications Sen questions potential political advantages of SIR When asked if SIR could politically advantage any party in West Bengal, Sen said he couldn't say for sure but emphasized that democratic integrity should come first. He added, "I have been told by those who seem to know more that the BJP will benefit from the under-accounting." However, he stressed that ECI shouldn't force a faulty arrangement on democracy regardless of who benefits.