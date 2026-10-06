'We'll not only counter BJP, we'll destroy them': Rahul Gandhi
What's the story
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said what has been done to the country is called "treason" and that nobody is going to escape. Holding a press conference outside Prasar Bharati Bhawan amid the opposition's ongoing protests against Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, he said, "We are not only countering them (BJP); we will destroy them." He questioned why over 300 elected lawmakers were stopped from marching to the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi.
Political tension
300 opposition MPs want to meet Kumar
"We can't understand the problem—when the Election Commission is merely 50 meters away. 300 Opposition MPs want to meet Gyanesh Kumar, but he is scared. What is happening in the country? What is the meaning of democracy if the Election Commission doesn't meet the elected representatives?" he asked.
The INDIA bloc MPs had started their march from Parliament's Makar Dwar toward Nirvachan Sadan, the Election Commission headquarters but they were stopped by security personnel on Parliament Street.
Legal backing
Action will be taken against all of them
Gandhi further said that they were carrying out the protests to "save democracy."
"Along with me, 300 MPs, who also want to save democracy, had come here. Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Mohan Bhagwat, and Gyanesh Kumar have destroyed democracy in the country. The whole country...Even the police personnel agree with it."
He said PM Modi, Shah and Bhagwat have hijacked the nation through 'vote chori,' and Kumar helped them.
"Action will be taken against all of them."
Detention and criticism
Rahul, Priyanka detained after entering Akashvani Bhawan
Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were earlier briefly detained.
Other opposition leaders like Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also faced detention.
They later attempted to enter the nearby Akashvani Bhavan to reach the Election Commission headquarters but were stopped by security personnel.
At one point, Gandhi climbed on one of the barricades and waved the national flag.
Protest details
Protest against alleged irregularities in voter registration process
The protest was against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and changes to Form 6 for voter registration.
The party has also planned a nationwide campaign titled 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' beginning October 10, targeting Chief Election Commissioner Kumar and the Election Commission.
The party intends to continue its agitation over alleged "vote chori" until the CEC is removed and electoral reforms are implemented.