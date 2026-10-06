'We'll not only counter BJP, we'll destroy them': Rahul Gandhi 

Gandhi further said that they were carrying out the protests to "save democracy."

"Along with me, 300 MPs, who also want to save democracy, had come here. Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Mohan Bhagwat, and Gyanesh Kumar have destroyed democracy in the country. The whole country...Even the police personnel agree with it."

He said PM Modi, Shah and Bhagwat have hijacked the nation through 'vote chori,' and Kumar helped them.

"Action will be taken against all of them."