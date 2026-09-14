Apple is readying gaming controllers for iPhone
By Mudit Dube
Sep 14, 2026 09:35 am
What's the story
Apple is working on two game controllers specifically designed for iPhones, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said. The tech giant may market these devices under its Beats brand. This speculation comes after MacRumors discovered references to the first-party game controllers in the code of macOS 26.7 last week.
Marketing strategy
Controllers meant for iPhones
Even though the code was found in macOS, not iOS, Gurman says these controllers are meant for iPhones.
He also revealed that Beats executives are leading the development of this product.
Apple sometimes uses its subsidiary brand to test new product categories and offer them at competitive prices without affecting its premium Apple lineup.