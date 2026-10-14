Apple gets access to OpenAI interview records in trade-secrets case
What's the story
A US judge has ordered OpenAI to hand over interview records of former Apple employees, as part of the iPhone maker's trade secrets lawsuit. The ruling also allows access to private messages and depositions involving three ex-Apple staffers. However, some broader requests for technical information remain unresolved. The decision is a major development in Apple's legal battle with OpenAI over alleged theft of trade secrets.
Ruling details
Apple can now probe OpenAI's hiring of ex-Apple employees
US District Judge Edward Davila has ordered OpenAI to expedite the disclosure of documents related to its hiring of former Apple employees.
The records could help Apple determine if confidential information about its technology was discussed during recruitment, as OpenAI prepares to enter the consumer hardware market.
Davila has given OpenAI five days to produce already collected documents and another 14 days for other materials requested by Apple.
Document specifics
Documents pertain to interviews for consumer hardware and robotics teams
The documents covered by Davila's order pertain to interviews with former Apple employees who applied for positions in OpenAI's consumer hardware and robotics teams.
They include interview guides, scripts, checklists, internal instructions and manuals, as well as technical presentations and records that could show whether Apple technologies or components were discussed.
This is particularly relevant given OpenAI's move into the consumer hardware space.
Allegation details
Apple's allegations against OpenAI
Apple has accused former employees who joined OpenAI of taking confidential information with them, including files on unreleased products and technologies.
The material allegedly included engineering presentations, technical specifications, and proprietary project information.
Apple has also claimed some ex-employees advised their colleagues on what information to take to their interviews at OpenAI.
Access granted
Access granted to private messages and depositions
Judge Davila has also allowed Apple access to private messages on LINE, a messaging app, between individuals named in the case.
This includes OpenAI employees Chang Liu and Alyssa Peng, both of whom are former Apple workers.
The judge has also approved depositions of Liu and Peng, as well as Tang Yew Tan, OpenAI's Chief Hardware Officer.
Their testimonies could provide more information about their departures from Apple and recruitment by OpenAI.
Access restrictions
Limitations on Apple's access to technical information
Despite the ruling, Apple's access to OpenAI's technical work remains restricted.
Davila declined to expedite the production of OpenAI research and development material on specific technical areas like metal finishes and power management.
The judge also denied several broader requests related to OpenAI's hardware research and work done by former Apple employees after joining the company.