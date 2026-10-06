Apple has 2 big product launches planned for October
What's the story
Apple is gearing up for two major product launches this October, according to media reports. The first event will take place on Tuesday, October 13, where the tech giant is expected to unveil a new home hub, an updated HomePod mini, and a refreshed Apple TV 4K. Later in the month, Apple is planning to unveil additional new products.
Product details
Major launch to be the new smart home hub
The new smart home hub is expected to be Apple's biggest launch of the month.
The device has been in the works for years and could come with a 6-inch square display in tabletop and wall-mounted versions.
It could combine smart home controls with FaceTime, photo viewing, music playback, and widgets, with Siri AI playing a central role.
Tech upgrades
Updates to HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K
The second-generation HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K are also expected to get some updates.
While their design may remain unchanged, there could be internal upgrades to support Apple Intelligence.
The HomePod mini could get a newer chip, better audio quality, Apple's N1 wireless chip, and more color options.
Meanwhile, the Apple TV 4K could feature a faster chip and the N1 chip as well as an updated Siri Remote.
Upcoming releases
MacBook Ultra models with OLED displays expected this month
The second round of launches in October could include the highly-anticipated "MacBook Ultra" models with OLED displays and a slimmer design.
A base model 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M6 chip and an iMac powered by the same generation of Apple silicon are also likely to be unveiled.
Additionally, a new iPad mini featuring an OLED display, A20 Pro chip, landscape front camera, redesigned speaker system is also expected this month.