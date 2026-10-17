Apple HomeView delivery dates pushed to December for select colors
What's the story
Apple's smart home hub, the HomeView, is cuurently available for pre-order. The first batch of orders is scheduled to be delivered on November 13. However, if you haven't placed a pre-order yet, be prepared for a longer wait time as delivery dates have been pushed to early December for certain colors of the tabletop version of HomeView.
Variability
Launch day delivery for some colors and locations
The estimated delivery dates for the tabletop HomeView in silver, for instance, are between November 23 and December 1 in New York.
However, in some other locations, it could be later than that, between November 30 and December 7.
The good news is that some colors and locations still offer launch day delivery on Friday (November 13) for the tabletop version of HomeView.
No delays
Wall-mounted version of HomeView facing no delays
The wall-mounted version of HomeView is not facing any delays as of now.
Delivery estimates for the Apple TV 4K are similar to those of the tabletop HomeView: between November 23 and December 1 in some parts of the US, and later, from November 30 to December 7 in others.
Launch day delivery
HomePod mini 2 still available for launch day delivery
If you haven't pre-ordered the HomePod mini 2 yet , there's no need to worry. The speaker is still available for launch day delivery on October 30 across the US in all five color options.
However, do note that Siri AI won't be available on the HomePod mini 2 until a future software update from Apple.