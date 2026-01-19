Apple to bring OLED displays to iPads, Macs starting 2026

Apple is gearing up for a major transition to OLED display technology in its iPad and Mac product lines between 2026 and 2028. The move will start with the iPad mini and MacBook Pro, according to supply chain sources and credible Apple analysts. DigiTimes reports that the company plans to introduce OLED panels in several devices including the iPad mini, iPad Air, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iMac during this period.

Tech transition OLED technology: A significant upgrade for Apple devices The shift to OLED screens is seen as a major upgrade from traditional LCD panels. OLED displays are known for their deeper blacks, higher contrast ratios, and more vibrant colors. Currently, this display technology is already used in iPhones, Apple Watch models, and the iPad Pro range. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had previously reported that the iPad mini and MacBook Pro could be among the first Apple products to get an OLED display.

Product launch Timeline for Apple's OLED display adoption While earlier reports suggested a possible launch this year, the latest timelines suggest a 2026 debut for the iPad mini. The MacBook Pro could follow suit in late 2026 or slip into 2027. Apple is also expected to refresh the iPad Air later this year, but that model will likely stick with an LCD panel. Gurman has hinted at an OLED arrival on a later generation instead, possibly pushing iPad Air's transition to this new display tech until 2027.

