Booked iPhone Duo? You might have to wait until January
What's the story
Apple's highly anticipated iPhone Duo has already hit a major snag in its pre-order phase. Less than an hour after the tech giant opened pre-orders at 8am ET (5:30pm IST) on October 16, delivery estimates for the device had already slipped into next year. Currently, Apple's website shows late January delivery dates for all configurations of the foldable phone.
Launch details
Customers can still find devices in Apple stores
The iPhone Duo is set to hit stores on October 23.
Apple usually keeps some stock for in-store purchases. So, while online orders are facing delays, you might be able to get your hands on one sooner by visiting an Apple Store.
The long wait could be a result of the high demand for Apple's first foldable phone or limited supply from the company.
Product specifications
iPhone Duo unveiled in September
Unveiled in September, the iPhone Duo sports a passport-style design similar to Samsung's recent offering.
It starts at $1,999 for the 256GB variant and comes in two colors: "star white" and "night sky."
Despite the long wait time for pre-orders on Apple's website, customers are still eager to get their hands on this innovative device.
Customer feedback
Customers vent their frustration on social media
The delay in delivery has left many customers disappointed.
One customer expressed their shock on X, saying, "iPhone Duo won't deliver until January 25th 2027?"
Another user lamented the situation in a post directed at Apple's new CEO John Ternus, saying they pre-ordered everything but the date slipped to early November. They even tried other models but faced similar delays.
Device capabilities
Device could spark foldable phone revolution
The iPhone Duo features a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch outer screen, making it 80% larger than the iPhone 18 Pro's screen when unfolded.
Despite its multiple screens, the titanium device weighs just over half a pound and folds down to just over three inches in thickness.
Analysts believe this innovative device could bring foldable phones into the mainstream market, much like smartwatches and wireless earbuds have done in the past.