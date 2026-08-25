Apple may unveil Mac mini, AirPods alongside iPhone 18 Pro
What's the story
Apple is gearing up for a major product launch, and it looks like the upcoming September event will be more than just an iPhone showcase. The tech giant is said to be planning a number of new products, including an updated Mac mini, new AirPods, and its first-ever foldable iPhone. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed the details of these upcoming devices from Apple.
Product update
Mac mini update
The Mac mini, which has not yet received Apple's M5 chip, could be updated with a newer M6 processor.
This possible update comes as part of Apple's efforts to expand its manufacturing operations in the US.
The company recently opened an Advanced Manufacturing Center in Houston and plans to start producing Mac minis there later this year.
Product launch
New AirPods and foldable iPhone
Apple is also expected to unveil fifth-generation AirPods in standard and active noise cancellation versions.
These could be launched at Apple's September event, along with the highly anticipated iPhone 18 Pro.
The event could also see the debut of Apple's long-rumored foldable iPhone, likely named the iPhone Ultra.
This would make it a much broader launch than a typical annual iPhone refresh cycle.
Upcoming devices
OLED iPad mini
Along with the Mac mini, Apple is also said to be working on an OLED version of the iPad mini.
This device is expected to launch in October, along with other Mac updates such as a new iMac and MacBook Pro.
The current seventh-generation iPad mini was launched in October 2024 with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and Touch ID integrated into the power button.