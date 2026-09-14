Apple makes pricier iPhones easier to buy with new offers
What's the story
Apple is using cashback, trade-in, and easy payment options to make its new iPhones more affordable in India. The move comes after the tech giant raised prices for several models earlier this week. The new offers can bring down the effective cost of buying the latest iPhones, helping consumers who have been complaining about the steep price increases on social media.
Cashback details
Cashback offers on select models
Under the new offers, customers can get cashback of up to ₹7,000 on iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max and Duo. The iPhone 17 gets cashback of up to ₹5,000.
The iPhone Air gets ₹4,000 while the iPhone 17e and 16 get ₹3,000 each.
Notably, the iPhone 15 also comes with a cashback offer worth ₹2,000.
Trade-in benefits
Trade-in bonuses, no-cost EMI options
Apple is also offering trade-in bonuses to make its new iPhones more affordable. The bonus can go up to ₹10,000 for the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, with a similar offer expected for the Duo when it comes.
The iPhone 17 is expected to get a bonus of up to ₹8,000. Apart from this, customers can also opt for EMI schemes of up to 24 months with no interest on select models.
Payment plan
Apple's 'iPhone for Life' plan
Apple's "iPhone for Life" plan lets customers pay 75% of the phone's price in 24 monthly installments and the remaining 25% after two years.
This comes with no down payment and an interest-free EMI for 24 months.
The affordability push comes after Apple raised prices across several iPhone models in India earlier this week.
Pricing impact
Price hike across several iPhone models
The iPhone 17 now starts at ₹99,900, a 20.5% increase from ₹82,900.
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max start at ₹1,64,900 and ₹1,79,900, respectively, 22% and 20% higher than their predecessors.
Apple has also entered the foldable segment with the Duo starting at ₹2,99,900.
Counterpoint Research's Tarun Pathak said affordability offers are playing a bigger role in smartphone purchases as device prices rise.