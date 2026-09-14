Apple makes pricier iPhones easier to buy with new offers

Under the new offers, customers can get cashback of up to ₹7,000 on iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max and Duo. The iPhone 17 gets cashback of up to ₹5,000.

The iPhone Air gets ₹4,000 while the iPhone 17e and 16 get ₹3,000 each.

Notably, the iPhone 15 also comes with a cashback offer worth ₹2,000.