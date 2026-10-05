Apple may unveil new smart home devices next week
What's the story
Apple is gearing up for an event on October 13, 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The tech giant is expected to unveil a new smart home hub with a built-in display, an updated HomePod mini, and a refreshed Apple TV. All three devices are likely to feature Siri AI at their core. This will be Apple's first event after the September launch of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Duo models.
Device details
New smart home hub to take on Amazon Echo Show
The new smart home hub is expected to take on the likes of Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show.
It could be powered by an S11 chip, promising faster performance and Siri AI features.
The device's screen could display weather updates, calendar events, music controls, among other things.
A FaceTime camera is also on the cards, possibly turning it into a video-calling center.
Product upgrades
Updated HomePod mini and refreshed Apple TV
The updated HomePod mini is likely to sport an upgraded S11 chip for better performance and quicker Siri responses.
It may also offer tighter integration with Apple's smart home ecosystem and new color options.
Meanwhile, the refreshed Apple TV could be powered by a more powerful chip such as the A19 or A19 Pro, promising improved gaming, streaming, and multitasking capabilities.
AI advancements
Deep Siri AI integration across all devices
The updated Apple TV is also expected to offer deeper Siri AI integration for voice-controlled navigation and smart home functions.
Other possible features include HDMI pass-through and a redesigned Siri Remote.
All three devices are likely to have Siri AI at their core, making the October event a key moment in Apple's broader smart home strategy.