iPhone fold, AR glasses: New Apple products coming this year

Apple is gearing up for a busy year, with plans to launch several new products and updates for its existing devices. The company is expected to enter new categories like smart home, foldable phones, and augmented reality. Among the most anticipated devices is Apple's long-awaited smart home hub, which was delayed last year for better integration with Siri.

Device details Apple's smart home hub and doorbell The smart home hub is expected to sport a 6- to 7-inch square display powered by an A18 chip. It could serve as a central control point for smart home accessories, support FaceTime calls, and even enhance home security. Apple is also working on a Face ID-enabled smart doorbell that would wirelessly connect with a compatible smart lock for secure access based on facial recognition.

Product lineup New MacBook and foldable iPhone On the computing side, Apple is said to be prepping a new, lower-cost MacBook with a version of the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro chip. The laptop could sport a 12.9- to 13-inch display and multiple color options, like the now-defunct 12-inch MacBook. However, it may only have 8GB RAM and slower USB-C ports but would perform similar to Apple's M1 MacBooks. The most exciting launch could be Apple's foldable iPhone expected alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series.

Advertisement

Innovative design Features of Apple's foldable iPhone Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to open like a book, with a 7.7-inch inner screen and a 5.3-inch outer display. Samsung is said to be supplying the inner screen, which is designed to be nearly crease-free. The company may also replace Face ID with Touch ID on the power button for this premium model, which will likely come at a high price tag.

Advertisement