iPhone fold, AR glasses: New Apple products coming this year
What's the story
Apple is gearing up for a busy year, with plans to launch several new products and updates for its existing devices. The company is expected to enter new categories like smart home, foldable phones, and augmented reality. Among the most anticipated devices is Apple's long-awaited smart home hub, which was delayed last year for better integration with Siri.
Device details
Apple's smart home hub and doorbell
The smart home hub is expected to sport a 6- to 7-inch square display powered by an A18 chip. It could serve as a central control point for smart home accessories, support FaceTime calls, and even enhance home security. Apple is also working on a Face ID-enabled smart doorbell that would wirelessly connect with a compatible smart lock for secure access based on facial recognition.
Product lineup
New MacBook and foldable iPhone
On the computing side, Apple is said to be prepping a new, lower-cost MacBook with a version of the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro chip. The laptop could sport a 12.9- to 13-inch display and multiple color options, like the now-defunct 12-inch MacBook. However, it may only have 8GB RAM and slower USB-C ports but would perform similar to Apple's M1 MacBooks. The most exciting launch could be Apple's foldable iPhone expected alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series.
Innovative design
Features of Apple's foldable iPhone
Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to open like a book, with a 7.7-inch inner screen and a 5.3-inch outer display. Samsung is said to be supplying the inner screen, which is designed to be nearly crease-free. The company may also replace Face ID with Touch ID on the power button for this premium model, which will likely come at a high price tag.
AR innovation
Augmented reality smart glasses
Apple is also working on augmented reality smart glasses, which could be unveiled as early as this year. The glasses are expected to come with speakers, cameras for photos and videos, voice control, and possibly some health tracking features. A full in-lens display might arrive in a later version of the product.