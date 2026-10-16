Apple explains how new iPhones delivers faster performance without overheating

The A20 Pro chip borrows some of its design elements from Apple's M-class chips, which power Macs.

However, unlike traditional phone chips that are stacked vertically to save space on the logic board, the A20 Pro uses a wafer-level multichip module (WMCM) design.

This places the DRAM module next to the processor instead of on top, allowing for faster data speeds and better heat dissipation.