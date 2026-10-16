Apple's ₹3L foldable iPhone goes up for preorder today
What's the story
Apple will start accepting pre-orders for its highly anticipated iPhone Duo starting at 5:30pm IST today. In the US, the pre-order window will open at 8am ET/5am PT, allowing customers to secure their device. The company has now updated the product page for the phone, letting potential buyers choose their preferred color, storage capacity, and carrier preference ahead of time.
Device details
iPhone Duo features a folding display and titanium frame
The iPhone Duo, which Apple unveiled on September 9, features a 7.6-inch folding inner display and a 5.4-inch outer display.
The device is designed to provide a larger screen for content consumption, gaming, and multitasking while keeping a smaller outer display for everyday use.
It also boasts a titanium frame and hinge cover with an A20 Pro chip and a 48MP Dual Fusion camera system.
Indian launch
iPhone Duo comes in 2 colorways
The iPhone Duo comes in two colors, Star White and Night Sky, and four storage variants up to 2TB.
The prices start at ₹2,99,900 for the base model with 256GB storage and go up to ₹4,49,900 for the top-end model with 2TB of internal storage.
Booking process
How to pre-order the iPhone duo?
To pre-order the iPhone Duo, customers need to visit Apple's India website and select their preferred storage variant and color.
They can then review payment, EMI, and trade-in options before entering delivery details or selecting an available collection option.
Once they complete the order, a confirmation will be sent with delivery or collection details.
The device will also be available through select retail partners, depending on availability.
Financing details
Apple is offering instant cashback on card payments
Apple's online store is offering instant cashback of up to ₹7,000 with eligible cards and up to six months of no-cost EMI on the iPhone Duo.
The offer is subject to card eligibility and applicable terms and conditions.
Eligible card options listed on Apple's store include American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank.
Customers should check the official offer and financing terms before making a purchase as eligibility/payment conditions may vary.