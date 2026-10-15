Apple's China AI rollout will skip its biggest new feature
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch its artificial intelligence (AI) features in mainland China by December. The move comes after a long wait of over two years due to regulatory challenges. The rollout will likely be part of iOS 27.3, although the tech giant has not yet confirmed this timeline officially.
Feature rollout
Limited initial rollout in China
The initial launch of Apple Intelligence in China will likely focus on features already available in other markets.
This is a strategic move by the company, given its position in China, one of its most important markets.
The limited launch would let Apple start bringing some of these tools to Chinese iPhone users while still complying with local regulations.
Feature details
New features to include writing tools, Genmoji, and Clean Up
According to Bloomberg, Apple is planning to introduce several new features first announced in 2024.
These include Writing Tools for rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text, and notification summaries that condense alerts into shorter updates.
The rollout will also include Genmoji (for creating personalized emoji) and Clean Up (an image-editing feature that removes unwanted objects from pictures).
Feature absence
AI-powered Siri not included in initial launch
Notably, the reported launch will not include the new AI-powered Siri experience that was launched with iOS 27.
Apple has pitched the updated assistant as a more capable part of its AI strategy, offering conversational responses and access to personal context.
Its absence would mean Chinese users could get several everyday AI tools but miss out on one of Apple's major developments in this space.
Regulatory challenges
Regulatory challenges and their impact on Apple's strategy
China's regulatory framework has made it difficult for companies to launch AI services, forcing them to consider local rules before making certain features available.
For Apple, this has meant a different rollout strategy than what users in other regions have experienced.
The potential December launch could bridge that gap, but the extent of the initial offering remains unclear.