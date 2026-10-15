iPhone Duo's inner display repair will cost you whopping $999
What's the story
Apple's first-ever foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, will be available starting October 23, with pre-orders opening tomorrow. Ahead of its launch, Apple has revealed the repair costs for the device. The company will charge a whopping $999 for an inner display replacement. Other types of damage could cost up to $1,499 to fix, according to MacRumors.
Breakdown
What about the outer display and other replacements
The repair costs for the iPhone Duo without AppleCare+ are pretty steep.
Apart from the inner display, which costs $999 to replace, the outer display replacement is priced at $379, while rear camera and battery replacements cost $229 each.
The back glass repair will cost you $199 and replacing the removable nano-texture cover layer over display screen will set you back by another $49 if glass isn't damaged.
Information
Samsung charges $419 for Fold8's inner-screen replacement
Samsung's estimate for repairing Galaxy Z Fold8 in the US is $419 to replace the inner screen. This means the inner display repair cost of iPhone Duo is $580 more than Samsung, indicating a potential high cost Apple could incur for repairing its foldable device.
AppleCare+ benefits
iPhone Duo foldable display repair costs $99 with AppleCare+
AppleCare+ offers a more affordable solution for accidental damage. The coverage for iPhone Duo costs $19.99/month, $199.99/year, or $399 upfront.
With AppleCare+, inner-display repairs and other accidental-damage repairs cost $99 each. Outer-display and back-glass repairs are priced at $29, while cover-layer replacement costs $19.
If the battery has less than 80% of its original capacity, battery service is free under this plan.
A fee of $149 applicable to theft or loss claims.