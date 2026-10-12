iPhone 17 Pro at just ₹56,990? Here's how deal works

The 256GB variant of the iPhone 17 Pro comes with a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹1,34,900.

However, under the deal, buyers can avail an in-store discount worth ₹9,910. This brings down the pre-exchange price to ₹1,24,990.

The reseller is also offering an exchange value of ₹55,000 for iPhone 15 Pro users who want to upgrade to this latest model.