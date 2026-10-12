iPhone 17 Pro at just ₹56,990? Here's how deal works
What's the story
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro is currently being offered at a discounted price of ₹56,990 by Reliance Digital. The deal includes an in-store discount, exchange value, additional exchange bonus, and cashback. However, it's important to note that this effective price is dependent on the exchange benefits and isn't the standard selling price of the smartphone.
Deal details
How to get iPhone 17 Pro at this price?
The 256GB variant of the iPhone 17 Pro comes with a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹1,34,900.
However, under the deal, buyers can avail an in-store discount worth ₹9,910. This brings down the pre-exchange price to ₹1,24,990.
The reseller is also offering an exchange value of ₹55,000 for iPhone 15 Pro users who want to upgrade to this latest model.
Final cost
Exchange bonus and cashback
Along with the exchange value, the reseller is also offering an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and cashback of ₹3,000.
This brings down the effective price of iPhone 17 Pro to just ₹56,990 after all benefits are applied.
However, do note that this exchange value is only applicable for iPhone 15 Pro users. Other smartphones may get a different valuation depending on device and exchange terms.
Pro Max deal
iPhone 17 Pro Max also available with similar offers
The same reseller is also offering a discount on the iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB variant, which has an MRP of ₹1,49,900. The in-store discount of ₹9,910 brings its price down to ₹1,39,990.
An exchange value of ₹55,000 along with an exchange bonus and cashback worth ₹10,000 and ₹3,000, respectively, are also being offered for this model.
Payment plans
No-cost EMI options are also available
The reseller is also offering 12-month no-cost EMI plans starting at ₹4,999 per month for the iPhone 17 Pro and ₹6,249 per month for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Interested customers can visit their nearest authorized reseller store to check availability, confirm eligibility, and understand the final amount payable based on their exchange device.