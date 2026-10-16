Apple's touchscreen MacBook Pro could launch on November 6

The new MacBook Pro models will be unveiled at a creator-focused event in Los Angeles, following their late-October debut.

Along with the OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro, Apple is also expected to launch an OLED iPad mini, M6 iMac, and M6 entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Gurman hinted that while there may not be a traditional Apple event for this launch, the company will still "do something" and have "those videos" at the "very least."