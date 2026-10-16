Apple's touchscreen MacBook Pro could launch on November 6
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to unveil its new OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro models, possibly on October 27 or 28. The launch could take place on Friday, November 6, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple retail stores apparently have a "big floor reset" scheduled for the evening of Thursday, November 5 and into Friday, November 6. This move could be in preparation for the upcoming product release.
Launch schedule
Creator-focused event in Los Angeles for new product debut
The new MacBook Pro models will be unveiled at a creator-focused event in Los Angeles, following their late-October debut.
Along with the OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro, Apple is also expected to launch an OLED iPad mini, M6 iMac, and M6 entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro.
Gurman hinted that while there may not be a traditional Apple event for this launch, the company will still "do something" and have "those videos" at the "very least."
Product details
New MacBook Pro models to use existing M5 chips
The new OLED MacBook Pro models are expected to be offered as a premium option alongside the existing mini-LED models.
However, they won't come with new chips but will use the same M5 Pro and M5 Max chips as the current MacBook Pro models.
If launched on November 6, Apple would have a series of product launches lined up in the coming weeks.
Information
Other products expected to be launched by Apple soon
The iPhone Duo is set to launch on October 23, with pre-orders starting today. This will be followed by the HomePod mini 2 on October 30. The HomeView and fourth-generation Apple TV 4K will hit the market on November 13.