Apple's new MacBook Pro, iPad mini launching on October 27
What's the story
Apple is gearing up for a major product launch event on October 27, which will see the introduction of new MacBook Pro models and an updated iPad mini. This follows a series of new smart home product launches scheduled for October 13. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the high-end laptops will feature an iPhone-like Dynamic Island and an updated version of macOS, codenamed Golden Gate. The new operating system is designed to offer better support for touch input.
Product details
New MacBook Pro models will feature OLED screens
The upcoming MacBook Pro models, codenamed K114 and K116, will be thinner and lighter than their predecessors.
They will also feature OLED screens, a display technology known for its sharpness.
The launch event will also see the introduction of a new 14-inch MacBook Pro and an iMac that would retain their existing designs while moving to M6 processors.
Device upgrade
iPad mini to come with A20 Pro chip
The iPad mini is also set for a major upgrade, with the next model expected to come with an A20 Pro chip, repositioned FaceTime camera, and updated speakers.
This device could cost around $799, significantly higher than the current $599 model.
These upgrades could help explain the anticipated price increase.
What's more
Other Apple products in the pipeline
Following the launch of these devices, Apple is expected to focus on other upcoming products, including the MacBook Air, MacBook Neo, iPhone Air, iPhone 18 series, iPhone 18e, and a new iPad lineup.
According to Gurman, next year's iPad Air models could feature OLED displays, while the iPad Pro may get a vapour chamber cooling system.