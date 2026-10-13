Apple's Welcome Home event today: What to expect
What's the story
Apple's "Welcome Home" event takes place today at 9:00am Eastern Time (6:30pm IST). The event in Tribeca, New York City, is an in-person media/hands-on experience. Apple will not host a public video livestream. Official announcements, overview videos, and press releases are expected to go live on the Apple Newsroom and Apple.com right around the event's start time.
Product details
HomeView will be the star of the show
The star of today's event will be Apple's long-rumored smart display, dubbed HomeView.
The device is said to come with a 6-inch square screen on top of a half-dome base, supported by a metal arm.
It will be available in two models: one for wall-mounting and the other for countertop use.
The design has been compared to Apple's iconic iMac G4.
Tech specs
HomeView will borrow elements from multiple Apple devices
One of the main features of HomeView will be its ability to recognize multiple people in a household.
The device will also use elements from Apple Watch, Apple TV, and iPad for its software. This includes iPad-like app designs and Apple Watch-style icons.
It will also heavily borrow from the iPhone for widgets and StandBy mode.
Device updates
New Apple TV and HomePod mini are also coming
The event will also see the launch of a new Apple TV 4K, the first upgrade since November 2022.
The device will sport the A19 or A19 Pro chip, bringing Siri AI and Apple Intelligence features to Apple TV for the first time.
The company is also expected to unveil an upgraded HomePod mini with a faster S10 chip and support for Siri AI.
Partnership details
LG's 2nd-party accessories could also be showcased
Apple is also said to be working with LG on new "second-party" accessories for HomeKit.
The products include a smart lock, thermostat, doorbell, and several security cameras.
These could be showcased as part of Apple's larger home strategy at today's event.