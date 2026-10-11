Why Apple supplier Luxshare is under US patent probe
What's the story
Apple supplier Luxshare Precision Industry is under a US patent probe over data-center power technologies, Bloomberg reported. The investigation comes after Vicor Corp. alleged infringement by the Chinese manufacturer, according to a filing. However, Luxshare has said that it doesn't expect any major impact on its current production, operations, or business results due to this probe.
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Products involved in patent probe yet to enter mass production
In its official statement, Luxshare clarified that the products involved in this patent probe are still under customer validation and have not yet entered mass production. The company also noted that the US International Trade Commission has not made substantive determination on Vicor Corp.'s allegations.
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About Luxshare
Luxshare entered Apple's supply chain in 2011, starting with cables and electronic connectors for MacBooks and iPhones.
Over the years, the company moved up Apple's manufacturing ladder by assembling AirPods, Apple Watch, and later acquiring Wistron's plants in 2020 to start iPhone assembly, as well as working on products like the Apple Vision Pro.