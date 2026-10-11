Luxshare is a key Apple supplier

Why Apple supplier Luxshare is under US patent probe

By Akash Pandey 02:47 pm Oct 11, 202602:47 pm

What's the story

Apple supplier Luxshare Precision Industry is under a US patent probe over data-center power technologies, Bloomberg reported. The investigation comes after Vicor Corp. alleged infringement by the Chinese manufacturer, according to a filing. However, Luxshare has said that it doesn't expect any major impact on its current production, operations, or business results due to this probe.