Apple tightens rules to ban apps producing AI-generated explicit images

The updated rule, 1.2, specifically mentions AI content creation apps and could be aimed at platforms like Grok.

Users have raised concerns about xAI's Grok chatbot being misused for creating nude and sexualized deepfakes.

Earlier this year, Apple had warned xAI that it would remove Grok from the App Store if it continued to allow nude deepfakes.

In response, xAI implemented safeguards and an updated version of the app was approved by Apple.