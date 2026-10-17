Apple tightens rules to ban apps producing AI-generated explicit images
What's the story
Apple has updated its App Store guidelines to include a ban on AI-generated non-consensual intimate imagery. The new rule, an extension of the existing prohibition on sexually explicit content, requires app developers to actively prevent and remove any AI-generated deepfakes from their platforms. If they fail to comply with this requirement, offending apps could be removed from the store.
Guideline update
Update could be aimed at Grok
The updated rule, 1.2, specifically mentions AI content creation apps and could be aimed at platforms like Grok.
Users have raised concerns about xAI's Grok chatbot being misused for creating nude and sexualized deepfakes.
Earlier this year, Apple had warned xAI that it would remove Grok from the App Store if it continued to allow nude deepfakes.
In response, xAI implemented safeguards and an updated version of the app was approved by Apple.
Feature disclosure
Apple also takes aim at 'nudification' apps
Apple has also introduced guideline 2.5.19, which states that developers who add features or functionality not present in the version of an app submitted for review could be removed from the App Store and Apple Developer Program.
The company has linked this rule to "nudification" apps that create sexually explicit images of real individuals without their consent.
Some developers are believed to have hidden their true intentions during review and added the nudify feature after approval.
Broader ban
Expanded ban on trafficking, child exploitation content
Along with the changes targeting AI-generated content, Apple has also updated section 5 of its guidelines.
The update extends the company's ban on apps that facilitate human trafficking or child exploitation to alternative app distribution.
This means that developers who violate these rules could face removal from not just the App Store but also other platforms where their apps are distributed.