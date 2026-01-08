Bose makes SoundTouch APIs public as its speakers reach end-of-life
Bose has announced the release of the API documentation for its SoundTouch home theater smart speakers, ahead of their impending end-of-life (EoL). The company released Application Programming Interface (API) documentation for the devices today, offering a glimmer of hope to users. In October last year, Bose had revealed that its SoundTouch Wi-Fi speakers and soundbars would lose cloud connectivity and certain functionalities after February 18.
Bose's decision to open-source the SoundTouch API comes as a major relief for users who were frustrated by the company's earlier announcement. The company had said that after February 18, its SoundTouch speakers would only work with an AUX, HDMI or Bluetooth connection. This meant they would lose cloud connectivity and their companion app, reducing their smart capabilities.
In response to the backlash, Bose assured customers that AirPlay and Spotify Connect would continue to work with SoundTouch speakers even after EoL. This means users will still be able to enjoy these wireless capabilities on their devices. The company also said that SoundTouch devices supporting AirPlay 2 could play the same audio simultaneously, ensuring some level of functionality post-EoL.
Bose also announced an update for the SoundTouch app, which will be released on May 6, 2026. The updated version will support functions that can operate locally without cloud connectivity. "No action will be required on your part. Opening the app will apply the update automatically," Bose said in its announcement. The company also provided a workaround for saving presets using favorites options in music service apps.