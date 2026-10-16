CERN and Mistral collaborate on AI models for physics
What's the story
The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) and Mistral AI have announced a strategic partnership to develop foundation models for scientific discovery. The collaboration aims to create a "Large Physics Model," the first of its kind in collider physics. This groundbreaking project will be trained on billions of simulated particle collisions, replacing some specialized algorithms currently used in particle reconstruction and identification.
Data repository
Massive data from Large Hadron Collider for AI training
CERN has a massive repository of experimental data from the Large Hadron Collider, amounting to about one exabyte or one million terabytes.
The organization expects the volume of collisions to increase tenfold after its ongoing upgrade, which is expected to be completed by 2030.
This enormous amount of data will be instrumental in training the AI models for scientific discovery.
AI application
High-energy physics as a testing ground for AI
CERN Chief Information Officer Enrica Porcari emphasized the unique environment that high-energy physics provides for developing and testing artificial intelligence.
She said, "High-energy physics provides a unique environment in which artificial intelligence can be developed and tested with exceptional rigor."
This partnership between CERN and Mistral AI could pave the way for future applications of these models in other scientific disciplines.