Delhi airport tech snag traced to malware, 100+ flights delayed
What's the story
A major technical glitch at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has resulted in the delay of over 100 flights. The issue is said to be linked to a malware attack, according to News18. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed that the delays were caused by a problem with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which processes Air Traffic Control data.
Operational challenges
AAI confirms delays, advises passengers to check flight status
The technical glitch has forced air traffic controllers at IGIA to manually process flight plans, resulting in further delays. The AAI said, "Controllers are processing flight plans manually, leading to some delays. Technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest." The airport authority has advised passengers to check their flight status regularly.
Travel advisories
Airlines issue travel advisories
In light of the technical issue, several airlines have issued travel advisories. SpiceJet and IndiGo warned passengers about potential delays in departures, arrivals, and connecting flights due to ongoing air traffic control congestion at Delhi Airport. Air India also acknowledged the impact of a technical issue with the ATC system in Delhi on flight operations across all airlines.