Delhi airport tech snag traced to malware, 100+ flights delayed

By Mudit Dube 02:09 pm Nov 07, 202502:09 pm

A major technical glitch at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has resulted in the delay of over 100 flights. The issue is said to be linked to a malware attack, according to News18. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed that the delays were caused by a problem with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which processes Air Traffic Control data.