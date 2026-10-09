Dell unveils new rugged laptops in India, starting at ₹2.6L
What's the story
Dell Technologies has launched two new rugged laptops in India, the Pro Rugged 13 Extreme and Pro Rugged 14. The machines are designed for professionals working in demanding field environments. They are targeted at sectors such as public safety, utilities, manufacturing, transportation, oil and gas, and local government. The starting price of the Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme is ₹3,36,990, while the Pro Rugged 14 starts at ₹2,65,990 (both prices inclusive of taxes).
Device details
Pro Rugged 13 Extreme is fully rugged
The Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme is a fully rugged laptop with a 13.3-inch FHD display.
It offers up to 1,400-nits of brightness and is IP66 rated for dust and water protection.
The MIL-STD-810H certified device can operate in temperatures ranging from -20° F to 145°F.
Its display supports touch input even with gloves on or in wet conditions.
The laptop runs on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, paired with integrated graphics, and up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM.
Second model
Pro Rugged 14 is a semi-rugged laptop
The Dell Pro Rugged 14 is a semi-rugged laptop with a larger 14-inch FHD display.
It offers up to 1,100 nits brightness and has an IP53 rating for protection against dust and water.
The device can withstand drops of up to three feet and is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors.
It can also be configured with an NVIDIA RTX PRO 500 Blackwell Generation Laptop GPU.
Tech specs
Both laptops have hot-swappable batteries, Wi-Fi 7 support
Both laptops come with Wi-Fi 7 support, optional private 5G and GPS. They also have hot-swappable batteries for extended field use.
The devices sport up to a 5MP RGB+IR camera.
For security, they come with TPM 2.0, smart card readers, fingerprint readers, and IR cameras for Windows Hello authentication.
Dell also provides SafeID with ControlVault and BIOS-level security features on these machines.