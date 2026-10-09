Dell unveils new rugged laptops in India, starting at ₹2.6L

The Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme is a fully rugged laptop with a 13.3-inch FHD display.

It offers up to 1,400-nits of brightness and is IP66 rated for dust and water protection.

The MIL-STD-810H certified device can operate in temperatures ranging from -20° F to 145°F.

Its display supports touch input even with gloves on or in wet conditions.

The laptop runs on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, paired with integrated graphics, and up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM.