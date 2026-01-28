'Doomsday Clock' edges closer to catastrophe amid global risks

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has moved its "Doomsday Clock" closer to midnight, now standing at 85 seconds. The clock symbolizes how close humanity is to global catastrophe. This year's adjustment comes as a reaction to heightened tensions among major powers like Russia, China , and the United States. The group cited risks of nuclear war, climate change, potential misuse of biotechnology, and unchecked artificial intelligence as reasons for the alarming update.

Rising tensions Global cooperation crumbles, power competition intensifies The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists also noted that "hard-won global understandings are collapsing." This has led to a fierce competition among world powers and undermined international cooperation necessary to mitigate existential risks. The group expressed concern over escalating conflicts between nuclear-armed nations, citing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and tensions between India and Pakistan as examples.

Trust issues International trust and cooperation vital for global stability Daniel Holz, chair of the group's science and security board, stressed on the importance of international trust and cooperation. He said if the world adopts an "us-versus-them, zero-sum approach," it would only increase the chances of a global catastrophe. The group also highlighted climate-related disasters like droughts, heatwaves, and floods as major threats to humanity's survival.

