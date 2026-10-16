Indian space start-up unveils 150-acre rocket testing facility

Ethereal Guild has planned the first hot-fire test of its 80-kilonewton Pegasus engine in November 2026.

The Pegasus engine will power the upper stage of the company's Razor Crest Mk 1 (RCM1), a medium-lift launch vehicle designed to recover and reuse both its booster and upper stage.

The RCM1 will use two semi-cryogenic engines: Pegasus for the reusable upper stage and Stallion, a 1.2-meganewton gas-generator engine, to power the booster during lift-off and atmospheric ascent.