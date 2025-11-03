EU considers weaker 2040 climate target as forest absorption drops
What's the story
The European Union (EU) is mulling over a brake clause in its 2040 climate target. The proposal, seen by Reuters, suggests that if it becomes evident that forests aren't absorbing enough carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to meet the goal, the target could be relaxed. This flexibility is aimed at addressing concerns from member states about potential economic impacts on their domestic industries.
Target revision
Proposal to adjust emissions target
The EU has set an ambitious goal to cut planet-warming emissions by 90% by 2040. However, the latest draft proposal suggests that if forests and other land-based activities fall short in absorbing CO2 emissions, the EU could propose an adjustment to this intermediate target. The move is similar to a proposal made by France last week, which had sought an "emergency brake" allowing a 3% reduction in the emissions target if forests and land-use sector underperform.
Absorption drop
Forests and land-use sector's CO2 absorption capacity declines
Over the last decade, Europe's forests and land-use sector have seen a nearly one-third decline in their CO2 absorption capacity. This decline is attributed to factors such as wildfires and unsustainable forest management practices. The latest draft proposals also indicate that countries are considering allowing the EU to revise its 2040 goal every two years, another potential way to weaken it in the future.
Pending decisions
COP30 climate summit approaches, key issues remain
Ahead of the COP30 climate summit on November 6, key issues still need to be resolved. These include how much of the 90% emissions reduction countries can cover by purchasing foreign carbon credits. To pass this goal, support from at least 15 of the 27 EU members is required. A spokesperson for Denmark, which holds the EU's rotating presidency and drafted the document, said all necessary elements are now in place to finalize a deal.