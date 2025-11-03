EU considers weaker 2040 climate target as forest absorption drops

The European Union (EU) is mulling over a brake clause in its 2040 climate target. The proposal, seen by Reuters, suggests that if it becomes evident that forests aren't absorbing enough carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to meet the goal, the target could be relaxed. This flexibility is aimed at addressing concerns from member states about potential economic impacts on their domestic industries.

Target revision Proposal to adjust emissions target The EU has set an ambitious goal to cut planet-warming emissions by 90% by 2040. However, the latest draft proposal suggests that if forests and other land-based activities fall short in absorbing CO2 emissions, the EU could propose an adjustment to this intermediate target. The move is similar to a proposal made by France last week, which had sought an "emergency brake" allowing a 3% reduction in the emissions target if forests and land-use sector underperform.

Absorption drop Forests and land-use sector's CO2 absorption capacity declines Over the last decade, Europe's forests and land-use sector have seen a nearly one-third decline in their CO2 absorption capacity. This decline is attributed to factors such as wildfires and unsustainable forest management practices. The latest draft proposals also indicate that countries are considering allowing the EU to revise its 2040 goal every two years, another potential way to weaken it in the future.