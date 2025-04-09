Tech hack: Here's how you can increase your gadget's life
What's the story
In today's fast-paced world, gadgets have become an inseparable part of our lives. From smartphones to laptops, we need these devices for communication, work, and entertainment.
But, the constant usage can wear them out over time.
However, by following a few simple care tips, you can easily extend the lifespan of your gadgets and keep them working optimally.
Here are some practical suggestions.
Maintenance
Regular cleaning is key
If you don't clean your gadgets from time to time, dust and dirt can pile up on them, impacting their performance. Regular cleaning prevents this.
Gently wipe down screens and surfaces with a soft cloth or microfiber towel.
For hard-to-reach areas such as keyboard crevices or ports, try using compressed air cans (available at most electronics stores).
Keeping your devices clean not only makes them look good but also improves their functionality.
Battery care
Avoid overcharging batteries
Overcharging is a common mistake that can kill battery life considerably.
Most modern gadgets feature lithium-ion batteries that are optimized to deliver best performance when charged between 20% and 80%.
Don't keep devices plugged in overnight or for longer periods after they are fully charged. This practice preserves battery health and extends its life.
Temperature control
Protect from extreme temperatures
Gadgets are extremely sensitive to extreme temperatures, as they can cause both internal and external damage.
During summer, it is important to not leave them out in direct sunlight or inside hot cars.
Similarly, during winters, make sure you keep them from freezing by keeping them indoors.
This way, you can keep their functionality intact and prevent temperature-related damages.
Physical protection
Use protective cases and covers
Investing in protective cases or covers provides an important layer of protection against accidental drops or scratches.
These accessories are a must when you're carrying gadgets on a daily basis, be it while commuting or traveling.
They can preserve your devices for a longer time without sacrificing the style factor.
Protective gear is a shield, keeping your gadgets as good as new, making them last longer.