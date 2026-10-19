Hyderabad airport's X account hacked to promote crypto program
What's the story
The official X account of Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) was compromised early Monday morning. The hackers used the airport's handle '@RGIAHyd' to post several messages promoting a cryptocurrency-related rewards program. The posts advertised 'StonkFun Season 1,' an eligibility checker associated with the Stonk App and Solana crypto ecosystem. GMR Hyderabad International Airport authorities later regained access to the account.
Promotion details
Posts tagged several social media handles
The hacked posts on the airport's X account tagged several social media handles and included a graphic promoting the rewards program.
They described StonkFun as an activity-based rewards program and urged users to check their eligibility for it.
The posts also noted that the eligibility checker would only be available for one day, adding a sense of urgency to the promotion.
Information
Airport authorities take action to remove posts
The GMR Hyderabad International Airport authorities have started taking action to remove unauthorized posts after regaining control of their X account. They also plan to file a cybercrime complaint with the police over this incident. However, no official statement has been released regarding the hack.